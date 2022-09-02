Tokes (TKS) Trading 0% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 1st. During the last seven days, Tokes has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Tokes has a market cap of $3.20 million and $1.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tokes coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000309 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 44.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00086377 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001966 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Tokes Profile

Tokes is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. Tokes’ official website is multichain.ventures. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Tokes Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokes should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tokes using one of the exchanges listed above.

