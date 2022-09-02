TOKPIE Tops One Day Volume of $19,977.00 (TKP)

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Over the last week, TOKPIE has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. One TOKPIE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000894 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TOKPIE has a market capitalization of $5.20 million and approximately $19,977.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- SENSO (SENSO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000800 BTC.
- Sylo (SYLO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- iOWN Token (iOWN) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000108 BTC.
- Auxilium (AUX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.
TOKPIE Profile
TOKPIE (CRYPTO:TKP) is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TOKPIE’s official website is tokpie.io.
