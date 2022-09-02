Tompkins Financial Corp Acquires 1,023 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 524.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 234.6% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $37.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.04. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.78 and a 12 month high of $44.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $46.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.73.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 131.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $127,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 266,627 shares in the company, valued at $9,747,883.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $127,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 266,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,747,883.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $766,217.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,644,816.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,574 shares of company stock worth $3,705,515. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on KHC. UBS Group cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.44.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

