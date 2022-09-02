Tompkins Financial Corp Acquires 857 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 227.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,234 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $555,083,000. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 9,905.7% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,065,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045,122 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1,368.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,668,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,823 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 8.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,454,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,504,000. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $4,542,880.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,556,818.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $41.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.12. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.78 and a fifty-two week high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.09). Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 37.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.73.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

