Tompkins Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 2,102 APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in APA by 347.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 56,402 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of APA by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 5,419 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of APA by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 285,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,681,000 after buying an additional 104,389 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in APA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of APA by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 147,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,954,000 after buying an additional 15,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of APA from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of APA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of APA from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

APA Price Performance

NASDAQ APA opened at $37.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.76. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 3.90. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $51.95.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.37. APA had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 622.55%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA Profile

(Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

