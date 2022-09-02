Tompkins Financial Corp Buys New Stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP)

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PJP. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000.

Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PJP opened at $73.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.14. Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF has a one year low of $68.59 and a one year high of $84.11.

Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

