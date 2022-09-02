Tompkins Financial Corp Makes New $69,000 Investment in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,341 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 171,038 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,681,000 after purchasing an additional 27,927 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after purchasing an additional 18,951 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 216,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,444,000 after buying an additional 12,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,949 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Douglas Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of PLOW stock opened at $29.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $671.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $45.66.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $187.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.15 million. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Douglas Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 92.80%.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.