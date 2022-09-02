Tompkins Financial Corp Purchases New Holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI)

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000.
First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FTRI opened at $13.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.94. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $17.26.
First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Increases Dividend
First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Company Profile
First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.
