Tompkins Financial Corp Purchases New Holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter worth $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 63.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSGS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Madison Square Garden Sports from $238.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Madison Square Garden Sports from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.25.

Madison Square Garden Sports Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of MSGS opened at $158.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.05 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.30. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12 month low of $145.41 and a 12 month high of $203.37.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $1.40. The business had revenue of $175.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.49 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 6.23% and a negative return on equity of 26.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

