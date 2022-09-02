Tompkins Financial Corp Sells 451 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CARR. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $39.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.86. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $34.12 and a 12-month high of $58.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 29.10%. Equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.11%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

