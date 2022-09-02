Tompkins Financial Corp Takes Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,376,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,593,603,000 after acquiring an additional 446,205 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in M&T Bank by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,481,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,007,000 after purchasing an additional 23,271 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,332,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,311,000 after buying an additional 66,973 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,977,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,650,000 after buying an additional 79,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,407,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,163,000 after buying an additional 20,075 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of MTB opened at $180.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $193.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.33.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.10. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In related news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $93,355.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,916.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $93,355.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,916.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,181 shares of company stock worth $5,320,347. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTB. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $214.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. TheStreet cut M&T Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on M&T Bank to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.71.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Further Reading

