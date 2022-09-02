Tony Pitt Acquires 75,936 Shares of 360 Capital Group Limited (ASX:TGP) Stock

360 Capital Group Limited (ASX:TGPGet Rating) insider Tony Pitt purchased 75,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.91 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of A$68,949.89 ($48,216.70).

Tony Pitt also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, August 26th, Tony Pitt purchased 84,064 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.92 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of A$77,254.82 ($54,024.35).

360 Capital Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 9.97, a quick ratio of 9.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

360 Capital Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This is a boost from 360 Capital Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 8.79%. 360 Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.15%.

About 360 Capital Group

(Get Rating)

360 Capital Group is an ASX-listed, investment and funds management group, focused on strategic and active investment management of alternative assets. Led by a highly experienced team, the Group operates in Australian and global markets investing across real estate, public and private equity and credit strategies.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for 360 Capital Group (ASX:TGP)

