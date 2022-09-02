Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) Receives C$27.42 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$27.42.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TPZ. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$30.75 price target on shares of Topaz Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$26.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Topaz Energy Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of TSE:TPZ opened at C$19.99 on Tuesday. Topaz Energy has a 1 year low of C$15.52 and a 1 year high of C$24.80. The company has a market cap of C$2.88 billion and a PE ratio of 34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.96, a current ratio of 6.63 and a quick ratio of 5.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$20.52 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.27.

Topaz Energy Increases Dividend

Topaz Energy ( TSE:TPZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$117.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$106.80 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Topaz Energy will post 0.8899999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. Topaz Energy’s payout ratio is presently 161.67%.

About Topaz Energy

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

