Tornado Cash (TORN) Price Reaches $8.67 on Top Exchanges

Tornado Cash (TORN) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. Tornado Cash has a total market cap of $9.53 million and approximately $6.03 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tornado Cash coin can now be bought for about $8.67 or 0.00042864 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Tornado Cash has traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar.

About Tornado Cash

Tornado Cash was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash.

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

