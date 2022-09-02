Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Insider Total Energy Services Inc Acquires 112,185 Shares of Stock

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) insider Total Energy Services Inc purchased 112,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.90 per share, with a total value of C$886,048.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 112,185 shares in the company, valued at C$886,048.35.
Total Energy Services Inc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Sunday, July 31st, Total Energy Services Inc bought 63,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.23 per share, with a total value of C$455,225.40.
- On Thursday, June 30th, Total Energy Services Inc purchased 120,934 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$995,891.49.
Total Energy Services Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of Total Energy Services stock opened at C$7.10 on Friday. Total Energy Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$298.97 million and a P/E ratio of 22.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$7.52 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.78.
Total Energy Services Company Profile
Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.
