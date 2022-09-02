Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Insider Total Energy Services Inc Acquires 112,185 Shares of Stock

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) insider Total Energy Services Inc purchased 112,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.90 per share, with a total value of C$886,048.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 112,185 shares in the company, valued at C$886,048.35.

Total Energy Services Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Total Energy Services alerts:

On Sunday, July 31st, Total Energy Services Inc bought 63,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.23 per share, with a total value of C$455,225.40.

On Thursday, June 30th, Total Energy Services Inc purchased 120,934 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$995,891.49.

Total Energy Services Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Total Energy Services stock opened at C$7.10 on Friday. Total Energy Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$298.97 million and a P/E ratio of 22.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$7.52 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Total Energy Services Company Profile

TOT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Total Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

(Get Rating)

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.