TOWER Hits 1-Day Volume of $256,377.00 (TOWER)

TOWER (TOWER) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. TOWER has a total market cap of $1.93 million and $256,377.00 worth of TOWER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TOWER has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. One TOWER coin can now be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TOWER Coin Profile

TOWER (CRYPTO:TOWER) is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2021. TOWER’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 530,989,151 coins. TOWER’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN.

TOWER Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOWER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOWER should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TOWER using one of the exchanges listed above.

