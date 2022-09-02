Travel Care Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $329,888.38 (TRAVEL)

Travel Care (TRAVEL) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Travel Care has a market capitalization of $329,888.38 and approximately $19,356.00 worth of Travel Care was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Travel Care has traded up 26.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Travel Care coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005005 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,980.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005116 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005002 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002560 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00131660 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00034699 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00085978 BTC.

TRAVEL is a coin. Travel Care’s total supply is 208,987,490 coins and its circulating supply is 206,336,744 coins. Travel Care’s official Twitter account is @TravelCareToken.

According to CryptoCompare, “Travelvee is a decentralized community of people who choose the best among exclusive offers for the purchase of hotel and tourist services of all levels, made only by them at their request from participants of the Travelvee platform: hotels, resorts, villas, chalets, apartments, cottages, gempling, houses for holidays, motels, hostels. TRAVEL is an Ethereum-based token. The main function of the TRAVEL token is to pay the annual subscription fee for all subscribers Travelvee – which provide accommodation services in hotels, other tourist destinations and services on the Travelvee platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travel Care directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travel Care should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Travel Care using one of the exchanges listed above.

