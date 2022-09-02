Tribe Hits Market Capitalization of $122.07 Million (TRIBE)

Tribe (TRIBE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One Tribe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00001354 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Tribe has traded 16.9% higher against the dollar. Tribe has a total market cap of $122.07 million and approximately $6.76 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005030 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,884.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004383 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005142 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005027 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002572 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00132256 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00034976 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00086624 BTC.

Tribe Profile

Tribe (CRYPTO:TRIBE) is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol.

Tribe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tribe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tribe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

