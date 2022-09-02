Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Upgraded to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TRIP. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tripadvisor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.89.

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $23.51 on Monday. Tripadvisor has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $39.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.22, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.53.

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The travel company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $417.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.82 million. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. Research analysts expect that Tripadvisor will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Tripadvisor news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $412,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 489.8% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 48,609 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 61,078 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 504.3% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 114,786 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 95,791 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 90.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,159,739 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $20,644,000 after buying an additional 549,492 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the second quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

