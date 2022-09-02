Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Triumph Bancorp were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,252,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $555,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $60.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.02 and a 1-year high of $136.01.

Triumph Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $125.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.29 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 12.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $125.00 to $94.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $142.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.60.

In other news, Director Harrison B. Barnes bought 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.65 per share, for a total transaction of $245,670.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,691.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Harrison B. Barnes bought 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.65 per share, for a total transaction of $245,670.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,691.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,107 shares in the company, valued at $17,863,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

