Trodl Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (TRO)

Trodl (TRO) traded up 31.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Trodl has a total market cap of $35,747.39 and $13,984.00 worth of Trodl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trodl coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Trodl has traded up 90.1% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $304.20 or 0.01524125 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005011 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001651 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002291 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00829376 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00015924 BTC.
Trodl Profile
Trodl’s total supply is 597,534,631 coins and its circulating supply is 149,095,543 coins. Trodl’s official Twitter account is @trodlcom.
Buying and Selling Trodl
