TRON Trading Up 0.5% Over Last Week (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, TRON has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One TRON coin can currently be bought for about $0.0626 or 0.00000314 BTC on major exchanges. TRON has a market cap of $5.78 billion and $360.52 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000206 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003341 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 50.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00073197 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 92,380,254,243 coins and its circulating supply is 92,380,266,123 coins. The official website for TRON is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling TRON

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

