TRONbetDice (DICE) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $2.90 Million

TRONbetDice (DICE) traded down 16.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One TRONbetDice coin can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. TRONbetDice has a total market capitalization of $2.90 million and approximately $11,675.00 worth of TRONbetDice was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TRONbetDice has traded down 81.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TRONbetDice alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,967.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005119 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005007 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002561 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00131645 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00034614 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00086124 BTC.

TRONbetDice Coin Profile

TRONbetDice (CRYPTO:DICE) is a coin. It was first traded on May 15th, 2017. TRONbetDice’s total supply is 983,233,671 coins. TRONbetDice’s official Twitter account is @etheroll. TRONbetDice’s official website is www.wink.org/#/platform/dice.

Buying and Selling TRONbetDice

According to CryptoCompare, ” Etheroll is an provably fair Ethereum-based dice game with a 1% house fee. The DICE token is an Ethereum-based token that gants its a share of the house bankroll generates via said dice game with its built-in 1% house edge. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRONbetDice directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRONbetDice should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRONbetDice using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TRONbetDice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRONbetDice and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.