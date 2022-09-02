TrueDeck 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $7,182.00 (TDP)

TrueDeck (TDP) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. TrueDeck has a total market cap of $32,524.69 and $7,182.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueDeck coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, TrueDeck has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00029128 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00085788 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00040702 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000088 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000159 BTC.

TrueDeck Profile

TrueDeck is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io.

TrueDeck Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience.TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

