Truefeedback Token (TFBX) Reaches Market Cap of $1.19 Million

Truefeedback Token (TFBX) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One Truefeedback Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Truefeedback Token has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and $137,435.00 worth of Truefeedback Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Truefeedback Token has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00028957 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00084561 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00040481 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000087 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Truefeedback Token Profile

Truefeedback Token (CRYPTO:TFBX) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Truefeedback Token’s total supply is 4,663,481,447 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. The official website for Truefeedback Token is www.truefeedbackchain.com. Truefeedback Token’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain. Truefeedback Token’s official message board is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain.

Truefeedback Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a blockchain-based data collection and analysis platform. In TrueFeedBack application, users stay anonymous, and they earn TFB tokens for the information they shared in surveys, missions, etc. TrueFeedBack turns all your data into rewards.The data you shared is kept on the blockchain. This way, the data collector will ensure that the information belongs to real people, and the reward distribution will be guaranteed.TrueFeedBack application does not collect your personal information. It only analyzes your data you have participated. You can earn rewards by participating in surveys, completing missions, watching ads, playing games. Clients trust the data collected from real users. They can analyze data on TrueFeedBack's data analysis platform and use this information on making effective decisions.Data collection and analyzing that data is quite cheap in TrueFeedBack. You can reach out to thousands of people and get their opinion about a product, service, or anything.Telegram | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Reddit | MediumWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truefeedback Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Truefeedback Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Truefeedback Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

