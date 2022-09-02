TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF (NYSEARCA:NOVZ) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF (NYSEARCA:NOVZ – Get Rating) were up 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.42 and last traded at $30.42. Approximately 139 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.41.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF stock. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF (NYSEARCA:NOVZ – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC owned about 1.77% of TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.