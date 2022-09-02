Trumpcoin (TRUMP) Price Down 69.1% Over Last Week

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) traded 63.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. One Trumpcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0516 or 0.00000118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Trumpcoin has traded 69.1% lower against the US dollar. Trumpcoin has a market capitalization of $340,950.41 and approximately $867.00 worth of Trumpcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EdenLoop (ELT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Element.Black (ELT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Netko (NETKO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Lition (LIT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Baby Bitcoin (BBTC) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Trumpcoin

Trumpcoin (CRYPTO:TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Trumpcoin’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,604,387 coins. Trumpcoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Trumpcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Trumpcoin is www.trumpcoin.com.

Trumpcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trumpcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trumpcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trumpcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

