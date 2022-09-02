TrustSwap Price Down 3.7% Over Last Week (SWAP)

TrustSwap (SWAP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 2nd. During the last week, TrustSwap has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. One TrustSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00001048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TrustSwap has a total market cap of $20.91 million and $481,536.00 worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005010 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,962.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004374 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005120 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005006 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002562 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00131997 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00034894 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00086317 BTC.

TrustSwap Coin Profile

TrustSwap is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,995,164 coins. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org.

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

