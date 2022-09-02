TRX Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Price Target Increased to $1.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

TRX Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:TRX) had its price objective lifted by HC Wainwright from $0.70 to $1.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

TRX Gold Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:TRX opened at $0.48 on Thursday. TRX Gold has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $0.55. The stock has a market cap of $131.88 million, a PE ratio of -23.88 and a beta of 0.83.

TRX Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:TRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TRX Gold will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TRX Gold

TRX Gold Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRX. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TRX Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRX Gold during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TRX Gold by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 458,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in TRX Gold by 325.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 611,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 467,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, financing, exploration, and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Gold Corporation and changed its name to TRX Gold Corporation in May 2022.

Featured Stories

