TRX Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Price Target Increased to $1.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

TRX Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:TRX) had its price objective lifted by HC Wainwright from $0.70 to $1.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
NYSEAMERICAN:TRX opened at $0.48 on Thursday. TRX Gold has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $0.55. The stock has a market cap of $131.88 million, a PE ratio of -23.88 and a beta of 0.83.
TRX Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:TRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TRX Gold will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.
TRX Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, financing, exploration, and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Gold Corporation and changed its name to TRX Gold Corporation in May 2022.
