TurtleCoin (TRTL) Reaches Market Cap of $362,903.60

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. TurtleCoin has a total market cap of $362,903.60 and $46,833.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000034 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TurtleCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 97,385,165,961 coins. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

