TurtleNetwork (TN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $20.00

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. Over the last week, TurtleNetwork has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. TurtleNetwork has a total market capitalization of $177,747.48 and $20.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TurtleNetwork coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000312 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00111855 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TurtleNetwork Coin Profile

TurtleNetwork is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. TurtleNetwork’s official website is www.turtlenetwork.eu. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/TurtleNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Turtle Network claims to be an Open, Public, Trusted, Secure, Distributed Blockchain Network for Everyone. The Turtle Network includes multiple components, TurtleNetwork (TN) coin as the underlying utility asset, Nodes for Decentralized Security & Governance, Explorer for Distributed Ledger Transparency, Decentralized Exchange (DEX) for Trading, Wallet for Accessibility & Token Issuance, Smart Contracts for trustless blockchain-based, programmable contracts, Gateways for network Interoperability, BlackTurtle BVBA for regulatory Compliance & a Community for Collaboration and Engagement. The TurtleNetwork brand of expanding services includes the TurtleNetwork (TN) token, Turtle Network, BlackTurtleNode & the TurtleNodeBot. Turtle Network also develops and maintains its portfolio of revenue-generating focused Apps, notification bots & trading tools on Waves Platform & Turtle Network. TurtleNode (TN) to TurtleNetwork (TN) SWAP Guide on Waves Platform. YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzbSukzGRKxpNov6yp4275w. “

TurtleNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TurtleNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

