TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.19.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSP. KeyCorp lowered their price target on TuSimple from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on TuSimple from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. China Renaissance raised TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.10 to $15.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered TuSimple from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, China Renaissance raised TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.10 to $15.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Get TuSimple alerts:

TuSimple Price Performance

TSP opened at $7.13 on Friday. TuSimple has a 12 month low of $5.99 and a 12 month high of $46.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.06.

Institutional Trading of TuSimple

TuSimple ( NASDAQ:TSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.11. TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 35.11% and a negative net margin of 5,193.63%. The company had revenue of $2.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 million. Equities analysts anticipate that TuSimple will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of TuSimple by 6.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 89,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 5,632 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in TuSimple by 281.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 432,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 318,668 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in TuSimple by 1,183.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in TuSimple by 37.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in TuSimple during the second quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.25% of the company’s stock.

TuSimple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.