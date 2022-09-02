Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 550,198 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 14,983 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $5,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TPC. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its position in Tutor Perini by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its position in Tutor Perini by 3.2% during the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 77,475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tutor Perini by 12.3% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tutor Perini by 4.6% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 65,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Tutor Perini by 0.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 733,923 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,927,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.38% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Stock Performance

TPC opened at $6.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $343.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.29. Tutor Perini Co. has a 52-week low of $6.63 and a 52-week high of $15.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.38.

Tutor Perini Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Tutor Perini

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.2969 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th.

In other news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $512,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,343,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,268,876.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on TPC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Tutor Perini from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Tutor Perini to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

