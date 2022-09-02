U Network Tops 24 Hour Volume of $926,376.00 (UUU)

U Network (UUU) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 1st. During the last week, U Network has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. One U Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. U Network has a total market cap of $317,139.35 and $926,376.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get U Network alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,587.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,619.61 or 0.08014177 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004948 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004948 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004948 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001653 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,209.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002260 BTC.

U Network Profile

UUU is a coin. It launched on February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,994,600,000 coins. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for U Network is u.network. U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

U Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UUU serves as the U Network public blockchain's native token, which is the Ethereum ERC-20 standard-based token before the main net swap.It means that the products can also support UUU as long as supporting ERC-20 token. Like cryptocurrency, UUU can be sent to anyone anywhere worldwide instantly. The total supply of UUU is 10,000,000,000 “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire U Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy U Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for U Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for U Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.