U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Shares Down 2.5% After Insider Selling

Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) were down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $14.18 and last traded at $14.42. Approximately 2,310 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 882,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.79.

Specifically, Director Charles W. Shaver sold 25,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $363,155.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 182,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,568,466.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director William Jennings Kacal sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $756,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 171,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,751.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Shaver sold 25,829 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $363,155.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 182,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,568,466.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 344,022 shares of company stock worth $5,229,467 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of U.S. Silica from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

U.S. Silica Trading Down 8.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.10. The company has a market cap of $970.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.79 and a beta of 2.81.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $388.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.00 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. U.S. Silica’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Silica

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 174,267 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,591,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,013 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after acquiring an additional 93,474 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 74,153 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 13,447 shares during the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

