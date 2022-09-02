Ubex Market Capitalization Achieves $260,721.37 (UBEX)

Ubex (UBEX) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. During the last week, Ubex has traded 29.2% higher against the US dollar. Ubex has a total market capitalization of $260,721.37 and approximately $13.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00009039 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00206953 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000121 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000252 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubex Coin Profile

UBEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com.

Buying and Selling Ubex

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

