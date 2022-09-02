UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $39.58

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.58 and traded as low as $34.42. UCB shares last traded at $34.84, with a volume of 91,472 shares traded.

UCBJY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on UCB from €95.00 ($96.94) to €87.00 ($88.78) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on UCB from €122.00 ($124.49) to €120.00 ($122.45) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on UCB from €95.00 ($96.94) to €90.00 ($91.84) in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on UCB from €111.00 ($113.27) to €106.00 ($108.16) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered UCB from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UCB presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.75.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

