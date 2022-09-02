UGAS Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $79,988.00 (UGAS)

UGAS (UGAS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 2nd. One UGAS coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. UGAS has a market cap of $173,820.43 and $79,988.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, UGAS has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UGAS Profile

UGAS (UGAS) is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB. UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain.

UGAS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

