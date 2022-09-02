Ultra Clear (UCR) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $4.53 Million

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded up 14.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Ultra Clear has a market capitalization of $4.53 million and $15,396.00 worth of Ultra Clear was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra Clear coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ultra Clear has traded up 18.2% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 79.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.90 or 0.01498098 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005012 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001658 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,951.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002268 BTC.
Ultra Clear Profile
Ultra Clear (CRYPTO:UCR) is a coin. Ultra Clear’s official Twitter account is @clear_ultra and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra Clear’s official website is ucrcoin.net.
Ultra Clear Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Ultra Clear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra Clear and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.