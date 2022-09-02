Ultra Clear (UCR) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $4.53 Million

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded up 14.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Ultra Clear has a market capitalization of $4.53 million and $15,396.00 worth of Ultra Clear was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra Clear coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ultra Clear has traded up 18.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 79.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.90 or 0.01498098 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005012 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001658 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,951.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Ultra Clear Profile

Ultra Clear (CRYPTO:UCR) is a coin. Ultra Clear’s official Twitter account is @clear_ultra and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra Clear’s official website is ucrcoin.net.

Ultra Clear Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra Clear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra Clear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra Clear using one of the exchanges listed above.

