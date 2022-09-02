Ultra Trading Up 0.6% Over Last Week (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One Ultra coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001758 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ultra has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Ultra has a market cap of $106.70 million and $1.11 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,978.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.28 or 0.00582001 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.40 or 0.00267302 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00062448 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004783 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000060 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00013628 BTC.

Ultra Coin Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 coins. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

