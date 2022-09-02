UMA Market Cap Reaches $188.51 Million (UMA)

UMA (UMA) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One UMA coin can currently be bought for $2.74 or 0.00013720 BTC on exchanges. UMA has a total market capitalization of $188.51 million and $16.73 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, UMA has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UMA Coin Profile

UMA (UMA) is a coin. Its launch date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 108,679,639 coins and its circulating supply is 68,768,487 coins. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project. UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UMA

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

