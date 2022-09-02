Umbrella Network (UMB) Price Down 3% Over Last 7 Days

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. During the last seven days, Umbrella Network has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Umbrella Network has a market capitalization of $992,075.91 and $100,263.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Umbrella Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0134 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Umbrella Network alerts:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00028951 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008749 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00086304 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00040444 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Umbrella Network Coin Profile

Umbrella Network (UMB) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork.

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively.Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Umbrella Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Umbrella Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Umbrella Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Umbrella Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.