UMI One Day Volume Reaches $16,437.00 (UMI)

UMI (UMI) traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One UMI coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, UMI has traded 38% lower against the US dollar. UMI has a market cap of $2,982.76 and $16,437.00 worth of UMI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 80.4% against the dollar and now trades at $301.24 or 0.01508489 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005008 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00828912 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00015825 BTC.

UMI Coin Profile

UMI (UMI) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2020. UMI’s total supply is 1,175,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,062 coins. UMI’s official Twitter account is @umi_top_eng.

UMI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UMI — a decentralized cryptocurrency that allows users to make instant, free and completely secure transfers. This is a full-fledged blockchain platform developed from scratch, able to create and execute smart contracts, based on the master nodes and the unique Proof-of-Authority model. UMI is the cryptocurrency that uses staking technology on a smart contract, allowing network members to unite in structures and increase the number of coins up to 40% per month by simply keeping them in their personal wallet. The UMI network can process about 1,000-4,369 transactions per second. Telegram | Instagram | Facebook | Youtube Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMI directly using U.S. dollars.

