Unibright Price Hits $0.15 (UBT)

Unibright (UBT) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 2nd. In the last seven days, Unibright has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Unibright coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000763 BTC on exchanges. Unibright has a market capitalization of $22.87 million and approximately $140,402.00 worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unibright Profile

Unibright (CRYPTO:UBT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. The official website for Unibright is unibright.io. The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO. Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright.

Buying and Selling Unibright

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

