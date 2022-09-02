Unicly Genesis Collection Price Tops $0.0258 on Major Exchanges (UUNICLY)

Unicly Genesis Collection (UUNICLY) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 2nd. During the last seven days, Unicly Genesis Collection has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One Unicly Genesis Collection coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0258 or 0.00000127 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Unicly Genesis Collection has a total market capitalization of $25,766.62 and $51.00 worth of Unicly Genesis Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2,990.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,002.36 or 0.14782196 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004924 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001633 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002270 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00814993 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00015824 BTC.
About Unicly Genesis Collection
Unicly Genesis Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins.
Buying and Selling Unicly Genesis Collection
