Unicly Mystic Axies Collection Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $86.00 (UAXIE)

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection (UAXIE) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 2nd. Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has a market cap of $1.05 million and $86.00 worth of Unicly Mystic Axies Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unicly Mystic Axies Collection coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000516 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2,990.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,002.36 or 0.14782196 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004924 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001633 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002270 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00814993 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00015824 BTC.
About Unicly Mystic Axies Collection
Unicly Mystic Axies Collection’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins.
Buying and Selling Unicly Mystic Axies Collection
