Unification Price Tops $0.0819 (FUND)

Unification (FUND) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One Unification coin can currently be purchased for $0.0819 or 0.00000410 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Unification has a market capitalization of $2.82 million and approximately $30,417.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Unification has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Unification

Unification is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 coins. Unification’s official message board is medium.com/unificationfoundation. Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND and its Facebook page is accessible here. Unification’s official website is unification.com. The Reddit community for Unification is https://reddit.com/r/UnificationFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Unification Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unification core dev team has developed a simple block explorer that provides real-time network usage data. Monitor transactions, block time, voting power, and more dynamic stats with this web tool. Searching via transaction hash, block height and address are available in this beta release.”

