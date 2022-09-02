Uniform Fiscal Object Price Tops $0.0015 on Major Exchanges (UFO)

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 37.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 2nd. In the last week, Uniform Fiscal Object has traded 123.8% higher against the US dollar. Uniform Fiscal Object has a market capitalization of $5.62 million and approximately $20,523.00 worth of Uniform Fiscal Object was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniform Fiscal Object coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.



Uniform Fiscal Object Profile

Uniform Fiscal Object (CRYPTO:UFO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Uniform Fiscal Object’s total supply is 3,934,290,495 coins and its circulating supply is 3,847,208,359 coins. Uniform Fiscal Object’s official Twitter account is @UFOCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniform Fiscal Object is /r/ufoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Uniform Fiscal Object is ufocoin.net.

Uniform Fiscal Object Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UFO Coin or “Uniform Fiscal Object” is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Neoscrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniform Fiscal Object directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniform Fiscal Object should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniform Fiscal Object using one of the exchanges listed above.

