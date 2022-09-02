Unifty Price Tops $0.0690 on Major Exchanges (NIF)

Unifty (NIF) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, Unifty has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar. Unifty has a total market cap of $119,867.55 and $138,958.00 worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unifty coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0690 or 0.00000346 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unifty Coin Profile

Unifty was first traded on November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,737,212 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io.

Unifty Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unifty using one of the exchanges listed above.

