UniLayer Trading 4% Lower Over Last Week (LAYER)

UniLayer (LAYER) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. In the last week, UniLayer has traded down 4% against the US dollar. One UniLayer coin can now be bought for about $0.0616 or 0.00000304 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UniLayer has a market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $234,655.00 worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get UniLayer alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004930 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,290.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004925 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002520 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00133086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00035307 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00084807 BTC.

UniLayer Coin Profile

UniLayer (CRYPTO:LAYER) is a coin. It launched on August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,690,321 coins. UniLayer’s official website is unilayer.app. UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UniLayer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLayer is a decentralised trading platform built on top of Uniswap that enables key features for professional-level trading with its LAYER utility token, focusing on automated swaps and liquidity management, flash staking, charts and analytics, live order books, and a lot more. The value of LAYER is dependent on the value of ERC20 tokens being staked against. If a low performing ERC20 token decreases in price over time, then the value of LAYER will in turn decrease. LAYER is minted based on a reward percentage of the ERC20 token value initially – a decrease in this initial valuation will have a negative effect on the overall LAYER value. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLayer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLayer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniLayer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UniLayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniLayer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.